RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/18 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Paris St Germain Kylian Mbappe Champions League

Sub Mbappé hits hat-trick as PSG thrash Bruges in Champions League

By
media PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores a hat-trick after starting on the bench in the French champions' 5-0 drubbing of Bruges, 22 October 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

After being left out of the starting line-up, Kylian Mbappé came off the bench to hit a hat-trick and prove his worth for Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

The 20-year-old said he wanted to prove PSG would find it hard without him – and showed as much early in the second half as he delivered a virtuoso performance as his side maintained their 100% record in Group A.

Although PSG were leading at half-time after Mauro Icardi’s early goal, they were finding it hard to assert themselves until Mbappé came on in the 52nd minute with a point to prove.

“It's true that I wanted to start, I thought I was going to start. But the coach had made his choice and you have to accept that,” he told reporters afterwards.

Mbappé has been battling with a hamstring injury and has had little game time this season and coach Thomas Tuchel warned before hand he would not play for the entire 90 minutes of the match in Belgium.

“I wanted to show that it's hard to do without me. I want to fight to keep my place and help the team,” Mbappé added.

Time on the treatment table had not sat well with the World Cup winner.

“Football is my passion, it's been two months that I could not play and I found that very frustrating. But I thank the medical staff, they took good care of me.

“I want to play every game, resume the pace and score goals. I want to go back to being 100%.”

Brugge will attest it did to take him long to show all the characteristics that make him one of the game’s most exciting players, not least the lightning speed that saw him cut through the home defence, plus the deft touches to finish.

His hat trick came in 21 minutes as Brugge were blown away.

"It's an extraordinary result, because I'm convinced it's always very difficult to win a Champions League game,” added Tuchel on the club’s website (psg.fr).

“It was hard until we scored the second goal. That gave us confidence and we won the ball back more. Kylian coming off the bench did us good, but we mustn't forget the work done for 60 minutes before that.”

PSG meet Brugge again in their next Champions League game, hosting them on Nov. 6.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.