RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/21 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Albania Sport France Andorra French football

Uefa fine France 20,000 euros for playing wrong national anthem

By
media Kingsley Coman scored two goals in France's 4-1 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Albania. AFP/Alain Jocard

European football's governing body, Uefa, have slapped France with a 20,000 euro fine for not playing the right national anthem before their Euro 2020 qualifier on 7 September against Albania, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Andorran national anthem came over the loudspeakers at the Stade de France and in the following chaos to find the Albanian tune, the start of the match was delayed.

After the French anthem was played, the Albanians initially refused to play until their correct anthem had been heard.

The Albanian online newspaper, Albeu.com, talked of a serious blunder that took the Albanian side by surprise.

In the wake of the gaffe, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as well as the France coach, Didier Deschamps, apologised for the blip in protocol.

Uefa's disciplinary panel sanctioned the French football federation for the late kick-off as well as selecting the wrong national anthem.

France won the match 4-1. Kingsley Coman scored twice with Olivier Giroud and Jonathan Ikone adding the other goals for hte hosts.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.