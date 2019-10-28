RFI in 16 languages

 

Benneteau backs famous five for France Fed Cup glory

By
media Caroline Garcia will be one of the players in the France team to take on Australia in November's Fed Cup final. REUTERS/Edgar Su

France Fed Cup skipper Julien Benneteau on Monday kept faith with a winning team by naming the five women who swept France into the Fed Cup final with their victory over Romania in April.

Benneteau pinned the nation's hopes on Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Garcia, Alizé Cornet, Fiona Ferro and Pauline Parmentier for the final in Perth against Australia on 9 and 10 November.

"So far, these five players have turned up every time," said Benneteau. "I have confidence in them to take up this huge challenge."

France, who have won the Fed Cup twice since its inception in 1963, qualified for the final with a 3-2 win over Romania in Rennes.

It was all square after the four singles matches but Garcia and Mladenovic combined in the doubles to seal the third point against Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu.

Tough

The French will face a formidable outifit in next month's showdown.

World number one Ashleigh Barty and veteran Samantha Stosur will spearhead an Australia team seeking a 12th title overall but their first crown since 1974.

"I told my players and I will tell them again that I need everyone," said Benneteau. "And everyone must be prepared to play any time and against anybody, in singles or in doubles."
  

