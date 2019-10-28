Chen Long, An se Yong triumph in French Open badminton

Fifth-ranked Chen Long of China won the men’s singles title at the French Open badminton tournament after beating sixth seeded Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. This was Chen’s second consecutive triumph in Paris making him the first men’s singles player to achieve this feat at the French Open since 1983-84.

The 21-19, 21-12 win over Christie in the final helped the 30-year-old Chen, who is the reigning Olympic champion, clinch his first title of the year and the first since the 2018 French Open tournament.

Speaking after the match, Christie said he failed to seize the opportunity in the first set.

“It was really tight in the first set. I led for a few points but I failed to seize the opportunity. Chen Long is one of the most extraordinary players on the circuit. I really did my best. But he was very solid, both physically and mentally. I did what I could but he is the winner,” he said.

Christie had reached the final after staging a memorable comeback against Victor Axelsen in their thrilling semifinal encounter.

In the women's final, 17-year-old An Se Yong created a sensation by defeating the 2016 Olympics gold medalist and 2018 world champion Carolina Marin 16-21, 21-18, 21-5 to claim her first World Tour Super 750 title. Yong’s win in Paris came a week after her loss to Marin in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open.

In the men’s doubles final, the top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideo and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in straight sets to claim their second Super 750 title in a week following their win in Denmark on October 20.

In the women’s doubles final, Korea’s Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan came back from a game down to beat their compatriots Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 16-21, 21-19, 21-12. On their way to the title, Lee and Shin had beaten the Paris-based Stoeva sisters in the quarterfinals.

In the mixed doubles final, sixth seeded Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti denied top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang ya Qiong their second consecutive French Open title after triumphing 22-24, 21-16, 21-12.