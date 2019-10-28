RFI in 16 languages

 

PSG destroy Marseille to go eight points clear in France

By
media Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace on his first start for Paris Saint-Germain since returning from injury. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi both scored twice on Sunday night as pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain crushed Marseille 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Icardi struck the first after 10 minutes. He thrashed in from close range after Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had saved his initial header.

The 26-year old Argentine nodded in the second 15 minutes later to put the Ligue 1 champions in control.

With PSG dominating possession and Marseille bereft of ideas during their rare moments with the ball, the home faithful feasted on the spectacle.

Local hero Mbappé added the third after 32 minutes. The 20-year-old Frenchman tapped in Angel Di Maria's slick through ball to effectively wrap up the game.

The France international added his side's fourth on the stroke of half-time. Di Maria was again the provider with a sumptuous pass with the outside of his boot.

Motivation

Icardi, who started the match ahead of PSG's record goal-scorer Edinson Cavani, took his tally to seven goals in PSG's last five games.

"Coming to PSG, I knew I would have to score goals," Icardi told Canal Plus. That is what I have always done and that is what I wanted to do here.

"I have played with some really great players but this is clearly the best team I have played in."

Mbappe, scorer of a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek, boasts six goals in his last three matches since returning from injury.

"I was very proud of the way we played in the second half but the result doesn't interest me against this team," admitted Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas.

"Our objective remains a place in the top three."

PSG are in pole position for the main honours at the end of the season. Thomas Tuchel's side are eight points clear after 11 games.

 

