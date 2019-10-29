RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
What Tunisian olive oil and its history means to the Middle East
View of olive grove near Hammamet, Tunisia
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    YouTube takes a hard look at reality
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's health sector hits rock bottom
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ocean conservation in the Seychelles
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What Tunisian olive oil and its history means to the Middle East
  • media
    International report
    Ebola survivors in DRC continue to deal with possible sexual …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Racism Bulgaria England

Uefa punish Bulgaria over racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifier

By
media Tyrone Mings was among the England players who were racially abused during the Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia. Reuters/Carl Recine

European football's governing body Uefa on Tuesday fined the Bulgarian federation 85,000 euros and banned fans from attending Bulgaria's next home match as a punishment for the racist abuse hurled at England's black players during a Euro 2020 qualifier on 14 October.

Disciplinary watchdogs at Uefa also told the Bulgarian federation a second match would be played behind closed doors if their fans create further mayhem in the next two years.

The sanctions mean Bulgaria will play their final Euro 2020 qualifier at home to the Czech Republic on 17 November in an empty stadium. Uefa also ordered Bulgaria to display a banner with the wording: "No to racism" at that game.

The overall fine includes 10,000 euros for causing a disturbance during a national anthem before the start of the game. Engand's FA was also fined 5,000 euros for the same offence.

Punishments

The fixture at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia was halted twice in the first-half due to abuse from sections of the arena. The insults included monkey chants as well as Nazi-style salutes.

Despite the vitriol, England won 6-0 to virtually seal their place at next summer's tournament.

The football federation chief, Borislav Mihaylov, resigned the day after the debacle. Head coach Krasimir Balakov. followed suit.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.