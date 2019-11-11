RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: music as medicine in French hospitals, mental load in …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France's Africa Ambition
  • media
    International report
    Will a new Israeli government change anything in Gaza?
  • media
    International report
    Ankara tries to close the net on independent journalists
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
France Sport Chess Boxing

E4, uppercut… chessboxing off to a punchy start in France

By
media The first chessboxing event was held in Paris on 9 November 2019. Dhananjay Khadilkar

Thomas Cazeneuve was dripping with sweat as he got ready to deliver a checkmate against Xhemshid “Jim” Vogliqi. Normally, a chess match doesn’t leave one gasping for breath. But this wasn't just a chess encounter. A few minutes ago, the two combatants had been furiously throwing punches at each other.

And had Vogliqi survived Cazeneuve’s attack on the chess board, the two would have resumed the punch fest in the ring a few minutes later. For, they were playing chessboxing, a sport which is a hybrid of chess and boxing.

France’s first official chessboxing event, which consisted of three fights, was held in Paris on Saturday night. The event was attended by hundreds of fans, who were as loudly cheering a jab or a punch as a move of a knight or a bishop.

A chessboxing bout consists of 11 rounds, of which six are of chess while five are of boxing. Each round of boxing and chess is of three minutes. Players get nine minutes each for chess over six rounds. A winner is determined either by knockout, by judges’ decision (in boxing), by checkmate or by time (for chess).  

Chessboxing bouts take place in the same boxing ring with the chess board getting either set up or removed during the interval between the rounds.

Impressive comeback

While Cazeneuve’s 44-move win in chess gave him the win over Vogliqi in the sub 75 kg category, the thrilling encounter between Kevin Guedj and Paul Ducher in the sub 70 kg category saw Ducher stage an impressive comeback.

In their chess battle, Guedj was up a queen and a few moves away from a win. However, the bell saved Ducher who, in the subsequent boxing round, peppered Guedj with a flurry of punches to emerge victorious with a technical knock-out.

The third fight too was decided in the boxing bout as Jules-Alois Julien dominated Oleksander Zozulia in what turned out to be a one sided contest.

Comics and chess

The origins of chessboxing can be traced to 1992 when the French artist Enki Bilal introduced the concept in the comic book 'Froid Equator'. Bilal’s idea was put into practice by Iepe Rubingh who played and won the first ever chessboxing match which was held in Amsterdam in 2003. Both Bilal and Rubingh were among the attendees of the event.

Speaking about chessboxing, Rubing narrated how he brought the sport to life. “I read Bilal’s comic 'Froid Equator' when I was 16. At that time, I was playing chess and liked boxing. And later, with a friend who was into boxing and with whom I used to play chess, we decided to take the idea of the comic and do a chessboxing match.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.