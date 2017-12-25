To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Dozens rescued in French Alps following ski lift failure
Cable cars on Mont-Blanc, similar to those at Chamrousse
Philippe Desmazes/AFP
Around 150 skiers have been rescued in the French Alps after being trapped for several hours when their ski lift broke down on Sunday.
The rescue operation lasted about two hours, according to the tourist office at the Chamrousse ski resort, near Grenoble.
No one was injured.
The breakdown, whose cause was unknown, occurred around 1400 UT on ski lifts which link the resort of Chamrousse, located at 1,650 metres above sea level, with the summit of Croix Chamrousse at 2,250 metres.
According to rescuers, the incident affected 70 gondolas, each capable of carrying 10 people.
The operation involved two helicopters, with rescuers lowered on top of the gondolas to help the trapped skiers descend to the slopes with the help of ropes.