Visiting France

Dozens rescued in French Alps following ski lift failure

media Cable cars on Mont-Blanc, similar to those at Chamrousse Philippe Desmazes/AFP

Around 150 skiers have been rescued in the French Alps after being trapped for several hours when their ski lift broke down on Sunday.

The rescue operation lasted about two hours, according to the tourist office at the Chamrousse ski resort, near Grenoble.

No one was injured.

The breakdown, whose cause was unknown, occurred around 1400 UT on ski lifts which link the resort of Chamrousse, located at 1,650 metres above sea level, with the summit of Croix Chamrousse at 2,250 metres.

According to rescuers, the incident affected 70 gondolas, each capable of carrying 10 people.

The operation involved two helicopters, with rescuers lowered on top of the gondolas to help the trapped skiers descend to the slopes with the help of ropes.

 

 
