RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/09 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians form informal networks to help unaccompanied minors
  • media
    Global Focus
    18th century manuscripts reveal life in Louisiana under French …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Love smoulders in Cold War and embers refuse to die in L'amour …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A compassionately splendid The Happy Prince, in We the Coyotes, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Visiting France
Sport Olympic Games Japan France

Japanese Olympic chief denies accusations of corruption

By
media Tsunekazu Takeda appeared for Japan in equestrian events. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Japan's Olympic Committee chief Tsunekazu Takeda on Friday denied bribery or any wrongdoing after being indicted in France for corruption linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid.

Takeda, 71, said he had cooperated with a judge at a hearing in Paris.

The indictment by the French magistrates does not automatically trigger a trial. However it means there are grounds for further inquiries.

French investigators are looking into a suspect payment of nearly two million euros made before Tokyo was chosen ahead of Madrid and Istanbul in 2013 to host the 2022 Olympics.

The French investigation, launched in 2016, relates to two payments made to a firm linked to the son of the former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The payments were made in two stages, before and after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) vote that decided the host city.

France is investigating the case because funds involved might have been laundered in France.

Takeda represented Japan at the 1972 and 1976 Olympics. He coached the Japanese equestrian team at the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympics before becoming chef de mission at the 2002 and 2004 Games.

A spokesperson for the IOC said Friday it was monitoring the situation. "Mr Takeda continues to enjoy the full presumption of innocence," the spokesperson said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.