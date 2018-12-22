RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
Sports
Sport Football Argentina UAE

Club World Cup: River Plate beat Kashima Antlers

By
media Gonzalo Martinez scored twice in River Plate's 4-0 win over Kashima Antlers. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Gonzalo Martinez bagged a brace as River Plate thrashed Kashima Antlers to take third place at the Club World Cup. River, surprisingly beaten in the semi-final by Al Ain, scored three times in the last 17 minutes to overwhelm the Asian champions.

Martinez got his first in the 73rd minute to add to Bruno Zuculini's opener for the Buenos Aires outfit and launch the late goal fest.

Rafael Santos Borre converted a penalty in the 89th minute after he was felled in the box to make it 3-0 and Martinez added the gloss in stoppage time.

It was the the 25-year-old Argentine's final goal for River Plate before he leaves for Atlanta United in the MLS in the United States.

On Saturday night, holders Real Madrid will take on Al Ain in the final. The Spaniards are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive crown and a record fourth overall.

